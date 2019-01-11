CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking the public for help finding a woman last seen in southeast Portland Thursday afternoon.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Teresita "Tess" Layud Hogsed was last seen at around 2 p.m. walking away from her residence at 7900 block of Southeast Glencoe.
Deputies said Hogsed has dementia and has taken TriMet buses in the past. No further description was provided in the sheriff office’s tweet late Friday morning.
Anyone who sees Hogsed is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.