CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in a Winco parking lot Monday morning.
Deputies responded to a reported of a shooting in the Winco parking lot, located at 11250 Southeast 82nd Avenue, just after 9 a.m.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found an Acura with a single bullet hole in the hood. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, a witness reported that two rounds were fired.
No injuries were reported.
The sheriff's office said the victim was loading groceries through a car door when the shots were fired.
The victim does not know the suspect, and a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect vehicle was described as a red, late-model sedan. No other suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call 503-655-8441.
