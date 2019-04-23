CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man who was caught on camera inappropriately touching women at a local bookstore.
The sheriff's office said the incidents happened on April 13 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. at the Clackamas Town Center Barnes & Noble bookstore.
One incident was reported to the Barnes & Noble management, who then contacted the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said investigators reviewed video surveillance and could see the suspect wandering through the store and deliberately subjecting several women to unwanted contact.
The suspect is described as a bearded man who was wearing glasses, jeans, two-tone high-top shoes (possibly grey or camo-green), a dark zip-up jacket over a dark t-shirt, and a dark-colored knit cap.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact the sheriff's office at 503-723-4949, or by using the online form at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Please reference case number 19-008639.
