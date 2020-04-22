Clackamas Co. deputy helps reunite lost dog with owner

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Clackamas County deputy helped reunite a lost dog with her owner in Happy Valley.
Law enforcement shared video of the reunion and said Deputy McCoy was on patrol when he saw several cars stopped and a dog running in the road. He kept following the dog with his lights flashing to warn other drivers.
McCoy tried to coax the dog into his cruiser, but she ran away, according to law enforcement.
Fortunately, another driver was able to catch the dog. McCoy then took the dog back to her owner, and even posed for a selfie.
