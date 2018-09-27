Family and friends are still searching for answers after an 89-year-old woman's body was found in the trunk of a car. Now, detectives are looking into whether this case is connected to a similar, unsolved case from 2016.
On Monday night, Portland police found the body of Marcine Herinck, who was reported missing last Wednesday, inside the trunk of a car during a traffic stop.
The driver, identified as 58-year-old Timothy Mackley, was arrested on a charge of murder. He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty.
Now, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said they are working with the Portland Police Bureau to see if this case is connected to the death of Merrilee Cooley.
Cooley, 68, was reported missing on Dec. 26, 2016. Deputies found Cooley's car abandoned in the parking lot of the Miramonte Lodge Apartments on Jan. 5, 2017. Her body was found inside the trunk.
No arrests have been made in Cooley's case.
Because of the similar nature of these cases, Portland police and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office are now conferring.
No other information about the investigation has been released.
