Clackamas Co. enacts curfew in response to 'unprecedented wildfire crisis'

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County is enacting a curfew as firefighters battle raging wildfires in the area.
The curfew is effective immediately and in all areas of the county in response to the wildfire state of emergency, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday night.
Starting Thursday night, no one other than people performing life and property saving activities, or civilian employees at night-shift jobs, are allowed on streets or public places from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m., according to officials.
The curfew does not apply to first responders and community members working to relocate during the wildfire evacuations. Law enforcement has issued Level 3 evacuations for a large part of the county, with all residents under some sort of evacuation level.
In addition to enforcing the curfew, deputies will step up deputy patrols in Level 3 areas of the county where an evacuation order is in place.
Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity to the sheriff's office by calling 911 or the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211.
The Clackamas County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of an emergency at an emergency meeting on Sept. 8.
“We are stepping up our presence in response to the fires, and appreciate everyone's patience as we work together,” Sheriff Craig Roberts said. “The curfew allows us to focus our patrol and evacuation efforts during this unprecedented wildfire crisis."
