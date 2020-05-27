CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Farmers and ranchers in Oregon are getting some much-needed supplies as they prepare to harvest their crops.
At the distribution site for Clackamas County, the National Guard handed out boxes of KN-95 masks and hand sanitizer.
Farmers and ranchers told FOX 12 they are grateful for the supplies.
"It's a great offering that the state is doing," said Mike Hicks.
Farmers in Oregon City lined up at the distribution site early Wednesday morning.
"It feels really good to be acknowledged as an essential worker and to get the support," farmer Lindsay Howells said.
In total, Oregon is handing out one million KN-95 masks and 5,000 gallons of sanitizer.
"It's going to save a lot of money for us, because we go through them like crazy and it's been really hard finding them on the market," said AJ Lint.
Farmers and ranchers will need the face masks starting next Monday. They are part of new safety guidelines in place for farm workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The new safety guidelines call for bathrooms and hand washing stations to be cleaned more frequently and how to deal with new social distancing guidelines in migrant housing.
The guidelines will be in place through October.
Lloyd Bell with Bell's Orchard says with the help of this gear, he'll be ready to begin harvesting.
"We have peaches and apples and pears on the farm. So peaches will be first in about a month," Bell told FOX 12. "I'm delighted. I appreciate that they thought about us."
A full list of distribution points in every county can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
