Clackamas Co. firefighters looking for houses, buildings to burn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters in Clackamas County have taken to social media on the hunt for houses or buildings they can burn down, all of the sake of training.
Clackamas County Fire Dist. 1 put the call out Wednesday morning. It’s the first time the department has gone to social media for such a request.
They are looking for homes or business buildings that are run down and in need of replacing. They’ll use the building to light fires, put them out and light then again. They’ll use others demolition. It’s all to help train for real life scenarios.
Do you have a home you'd like demolished, giving our #firefighters valuable live-fire training? If you’re interested, contact our Training Division for more information: 503.742.2680. #FirefighterTraining pic.twitter.com/MwbUDsbVLs— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) January 2, 2019
“Every fire has its own characteristics,” Probationary Captain Melanie Kinne said. “By simulating these environments in an actual structure, we get a lot closer to a real experience for our firefighters.”
In years past, word of mouth and the building division in Clackamas County has helped them out, but their inventory is getting low. The department tries to do around four burn-to-learns each year.
“We haven’t really had to advertise, but this is our first shot, and I am hoping that we have a good response,” Kinne said. “Not every structure qualifies, so it does have to be a home or business that is stick framed.”
Kinne says there are other restrictions and guidelines the building must meet. A list of those can be found on their website.
The home or business must be in Clackamas County Fire District 1.
If you are interested in learning more or if your building qualifies you can call their training division at 503-742-2680.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.