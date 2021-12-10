CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury has found the use of deadly force by Gladstone police against a suspect was justified.
The grand jury also indicted the suspect, Yvette Garcia.
According to the district attorney's office, officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 8 p.m. on November 22. Garcia was taken into custody after officers learned she had active felony warrants out of Texas.
Investigators said Garcia asked police to stop by her house and check on her two dogs before being taken to the Clackamas County Jail. When they got there, Garcia reportedly broke away from officers, ran into the house and grabbed a handgun. She started firing at officers and shot Sgt. Travis Hill in the leg, police said. Another officer on scene was able to fire back and shot Garcia.
She was being treated at a local hospital, but was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on December 5. She will be arraigned on Monday.