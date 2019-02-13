Clackamas Co. in urgent need of volunteers at overnight warming centers this weekend

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County officials say they are in urgent need of volunteers to help staff overnight warming centers.
The county says it supports a network of warming centers for people experiencing homelessness and expects to open the centers this weekend and into next week.
The centers open when the temperature is expected to hit 33 degrees or lower; they will also open when other conditions, such as wind or flooding, make sleeping outdoors especially dangerous, the county says.
County officials are asking for volunteers to help with guest sign-in and to help monitor the center during overnight operations, typically from four to six hours. Center monitors may prepare and distribute hot beverages or food, depending on the resources available at the warming center site.
The county says it will train all volunteers and pair newcomers with seasoned volunteers during shifts.
People interested in volunteering can sign up on the Clackamas County website or contact Adam Neil at small.neil@gmail.com or 503-504-3322 for more information.
