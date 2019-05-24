CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A deputy with the Clackamas County Jail has been arrested following a domestic violence investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said they started investigating Brandon Kearns, 34, of Oregon City, last week after receiving a tip about allegations of domestic violence during a recent trip to Las Vegas.
At that point, Kearns was immediately placed on administrative leave.
During their investigation, the sheriff's office said they learned of another incident that happened in Clackamas County in Jan. 2019. The incidents in Las Vegas and Clackamas County both involve Kearns' ex-girlfriend.
Kearns was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a charge of felony strangulation. His bail is set at $100,000.
Kearns has worked at the jail since Sept. 2008. The sheriff's office said that once charges are filed by the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office, his administrative leave will be unpaid, per county policy.
Following Kearns arrest, Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts released a statement, saying:
"We take all domestic violence allegations seriously. These allegations are being swiftly and thoroughly investigated by our detectives, working with our partners at Milwaukie PD, the DA's Office and in Las Vegas. I urge anyone impacted by domestic violence to contact A Safe Place Family Justice Center or Clackamas Women's Services."
The sheriff's office said they are continuing to investigate the Clackamas County case, and are working with investigators from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to investigate the alleged incident that happened in Las Vegas.
