CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - While Washington County is already in the state's lower-risk level, and Multnomah County just got approved to move to lower-risk Thursday, Clackamas County is the last metro-area county in high-risk.
"If I had to pick one feeling about how it feels to be in Clackamas County right now, I would say it's anxious. We are anxious to get back to normalcy. We're anxious to know rules aren't going to change tomorrow," Tavern on Kruse owner Kent Lewis, said.
Clackamas County is still in high-risk, which means Tavern on Kruse is limited to 25% capacity indoors or 50 people, whichever is smaller. Outdoor dining is also allowed - something Lewis says has been a blessing.
"When we're at 25% capacity, to make a restaurant look like isn't completely empty, you move half of your tables next door. At this point, half of our tables are sitting in storage," he said.
Before Clackamas County can move to lower-risk, they must meet Governor Brown's requirements: 65% of Clackamas County adults need to have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and the county needs to submit an equity plan for vaccinations. Clackamas County Public Health said they will submit that plan this week.
The Oregon Health Authority's dashboard shows about 11% of adults in Clackamas County have at least one dose and nearly 40% are fully vaccinated.
Lewis is eager to get to the 65% threshold soon - saying it would boost morale for the whole county.
"Coming off of this high-risk thing and knowing we're on the route to recovery would just be incredible," Lewis said.
Clackamas County Public Health is hosting a vaccine clinic at Molalla High School Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone 18 and older. You can sign up for an appointment on their website, but they're accepting walk-ins.
