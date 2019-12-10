CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Clackamas County man is facing charges for sexually abusing three young girls, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies believe there could be additional victims and are asking for help.
Michael Wayne Champagne, 63, is lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on charges of rape in the first degree, unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, and three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.
Anyone with information on kids who were around or associated with Champagne is urged to contact the deputies at 503-723-4949 or online at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case number 19-014057.
