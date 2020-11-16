CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 64-year-old Clackamas County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday for sexually abusing two young girls.
Michael Wayne Champagne was found guilty of one count first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree unlawful penetration, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation into the incident began in June 2019, according to the sheriff's office. The girls were 9-years-old.
Champagne registered as a sex offender after pleading guilty in 2008 to two counts of first-degree attempted sexual abuse. The victim was from Salem and was also 9-years-old at the time.
He served just over a year in jail for that case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
