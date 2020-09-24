Clackamas Co. officials on wildfire updates, what to expect next

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County officials on Wednesday provided an update on wildfires in the area and information about what happens next, as some of the smaller fires burning in the county are stabilized and 100 percent contained.
The Riverside Fire is now estimated at more than 138,000 acres and is 34 percent contained, with officials on Thursday stating that over 600 crew members are still working on it. Fire officials said current weather conditions are helping.
Fire lines along the west side from Molalla to Estacada are solid and incident managers believe those communities will remain safe.
"That’s what we plan to continue to do throughout the week and the weekend is that ensure that these areas are well established, well secured fire lines," Carrie McCullen with Clackamas County Fire Incident Management said.
Officials said tree and debris removal continues in many of the Level 3 evacuation areas, which is way people are still being asked to stay away.
When residents move back into areas that were evacuated, officials recommend they do not disturb ash or debris until after it has been assessed by professionals.
Officials on Thursday said that they expect recovery from these fires to take years.
