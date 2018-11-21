CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Clackamas County search and rescue dog has been cleared to return to missions after a 40-foot fall onto jagged rocks.
Opal, a Mountain Wave Search and Rescue K-9, was hurt earlier this year during a hike on the Oregon coast.
Barbara Linder, Opal’s handler, says the yellow lab had to undergo surgery and spent 12 weeks in her kennel after with limited walks. A veterinarian who treated the dog said if she hadn’t been in such good shape from her job, the fall could have killed her.
Linder says the dog’s road to recovery has been long and expensive.
The lab was cheerful and energetic Wednesday as she underwent her usual therapy, which consists of walking underwater to build her muscles and laser treatments to reduce inflammation.
“If she could never search again, I would love this dog to the day she dies,” Linder said. “But for her, she loves her job.”
Linder says that despite Opal’s treatment, she will always have a limp. Linder says Opal’s bottom joint had to be plated.
Mountain Wave SAR says Opal will tackle her first full search and rescue training mission since her surgery this Sunday in Newberg.
