CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A big change in search-and-rescue operations is coming to Clackamas County.
Sheriff Craig Roberts announced he will be creating a new team, which will operate under the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The decision has gotten mixed reactions, especially from private SAR groups who fear they will have to dissolve due to this decision.
Roberts recognized the job done by those organizations, and said he hopes the highly skilled searchers who have worked closely with the county will join the new team.
“Those high-angle teams, rescue teams, are critical, Portland Mountain Rescue does an amazing job,” Roberts said.
The situation remains in the planning stages, but Roberts said Wednesday that it comes down to liability and efficiency.
There are more than 130 search and rescue missions each year in Clackamas County, including those on Mount Hood or deep in the forest.
Roberts said a $10 million lawsuit forced the county to take a new look at how it handles life-saving operations, which have relied on private volunteer groups like Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Portland Mountain Rescue and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.
“We soon learned that really our model is kind of an anomaly and that around the state it typically isn’t done this way,” Roberts said.
Roberts said research pointed to Deschutes County as Oregon’s gold standard for the unified team model.
“It does seem to work well for us, I think for cohesion, I think to protect the sheriff who has that liability,” said Lt. Mike Biondi with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Biondi said things like training hours, missions and workman’s compensation are more easily managed under one umbrella.
A member of Mountain Wave told FOX 12 over the weekend the decision is like a “gut punch” and he feared a lot of good searchers will now be left out.
There’s no set date on when the Clackamas County Search and Rescue Team will be up and running, however volunteer applications are due by March 31.
