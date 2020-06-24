CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A husband and wife who became tired and dehydrated while hiking in the Salmon-Huckleberry Wilderness were helped by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue team on Monday.
At around 7 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call from Michelle Roberts, 26, who reported that she and her husband, Kyle Roberts, 27, had been hiking all day and were both suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration.
Michelle reported that they needed help getting back to their car, which was parked at the Green Canyon Campground.
The sheriff's office search and rescue team, along with members of AMR's Reach and Treat (RAT) team, arrived to the scene at around 10 p.m.
The sheriff's office said Michelle was at the campground and told searchers she was able to walk out on her own, but left Kyle along the trail because he was in "rough shape."
The RAT team began making their way toward Kyle and located him about a quarter-mile down the trail. Searchers were able to walk him out of the backcountry.
The sheriff's office said Kyle received medical attention at the campground, but refused transport to a hospital.
The sheriff's office would like to remind people to carry adequate hydration before going on a hike, especially during the summer.
