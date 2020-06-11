CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County says it will hold off on applying for Phase II reopening to ensure a handle on the effects of Phase 2 reopening.
The Board of County Commissioners at their business meeting on Thursday said it would also allow time to train the 30 new contact tracers hired this week.
The board said it would reconsider applying for Phase II reopening when the Oregon Health Authority releases the COVID-19 Public Health Indicators for Clackamas County next week.
Clackamas County continues to experience an increase in coronavirus cases and currently does not meet two of the six indicators required for Phase 2 reopening, including:
- Trend in percent of tests that are positive in the last seven days should not uptrend: We are not meeting this indicator. We are experiencing an upward trend in positive tests.
- Percent increase in new cases in last seven days should be no more than 5%: We are not meeting this indicator. Cases have increased in Clackamas County by 191%.
The decision comes as Oregon health officials on Thursday reported the largest single-day increase of cases since the start of the pandemic in the state.
In Multnomah County, businesses are just now preparing to reopen under Phase 1 guidelines. Phase 1 reopening includes limited reopening of restaurants and bars, personal services, gyms, and malls, and gatherings of up to 25 people allowed for recreational, social, cultural, civic or faith events with social distancing requirements.
