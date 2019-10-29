PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some Clackamas co-workers say they found a dog injured and by himself in the median of a busy highway. Now, they’re trying to get him to better health and eventually, a new home.
The women who got the dog to safety say when they first found him, he was right along the middle barrier with traffic rushing by.
They say he had no collar and no microchip and clearly needed help.
It was Monday afternoon when Heather Marsh and Heather Parchem say they spotted him on the side of I-205.
“I said to her, ‘Hey, I think this dog needs help,’” Marsh said.
Some police officers were also there and another woman had stopped, but the dog was clearly afraid and alone.
“He was up by the guardrail looking pretty scary,” said Marsh.
Shaken and shaggy, they knew they had to help.
“We just lassoed him and got him into my truck and, 50-50, we turned around and drove back over here,” Parchem said.
As fate would have it, the two women co-own a local grooming business and have worked with dogs for more than a decade. But this one needed more than a haircut.
They aren’t sure of the circumstances yet of why and how he ended up where he did, but the condition they found him in has made them think the worst.
“He has sticks stuck all over in his face and I think he rolled as he got thrown out or as he left the vehicle – he rolled,” Parchem said.
Their other co-worker, Lauren Murray, offered to foster him at home. She also took him to the vet.
“They are worried about how he’s walking, and he hasn’t gone potty yet either, so they’re a little worried about that,” Murray said.
And while x-rays and ultrasounds might still be ahead, in addition to bringing down his liver enzymes, Murray says the vet estimates the dog is just 5 years old and will likely make a full recovery to one day be adopted, if his owner doesn’t come forward.
Parchem said, “We’ll give him free grooming for the rest of his life if we know the person that gets him, and he gets into a good home because we just want to see him happy and healthy.”
Marsh said, “Right now, we’re just trying to find the right home for him.”
They’re also trying to find the right name. For now, they’ll call him “Freeway.”
The women who saved Freeway say they have reported him as “found” to the Multnomah County Animal Shelter in case his owner does come forward.
Meanwhile, FOX 12 asked Portland police if they are investigating if the dog was indeed thrown out onto the road, but so far has not received a reply.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
