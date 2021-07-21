Clackamas Community College gets third grant from Metallica

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas Community College announced on Wednesday they are getting a third round of funding from the band Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.
CCC was selected from a field of community colleges across the country to receive $25,000 to transform the future of students in the community. The Metallica Scholars Initiative was designed to directly support students while also elevating the importance of career and technical education.
Clackamas Community College intends to prioritize its assisting students in the college’s heavy metals programs in automotive, industrial technology and welding.
“Thanks to this funding, our Metallica Scholars can get the tools, the supplies and the support they need to be successful in the classroom as well as land well-paying jobs upon graduation,” CCC Dean Cynthia Risan said.
For year three of this project, CCC will continue to support the purchase of tools, textbooks and personal protective equipment for metals students. In addition, the college will provide funds and/or tuition waivers to offset tuition costs and offer emergency support to students in need.
James Hetfield, Metallica’s vocalist/guitarist and co-founder said, “As a touring entity we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path. From electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical maintenance, public safety, logistical organizers. And that just scratches the surface. Those, along with a multitude of other technical careers, make our touring and our performances possible. We are passionate and grateful to these trades and tradespeople,” James Hetfield, Metallica’s vocalist/guitarist and co-founder said.
