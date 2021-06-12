CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County has been approved to enter Oregon’s Lower Risk level for COVID-19 effective immediately, Governor Kate Brown announced on Saturday. The county was able to do so after achieving a 65% first dose vaccination rate for adults and submitting an equity plan to the state.
When county movements for this week were announced on Tuesday, the county was just short of reaching that 65% goal.
Governor Brown’s office said Clackamas County made a concerted push to reach 65% after that announcement. Clackamas County’s public health nurses administered over 1,000 vaccines to homebound residents, and worked with all ten school districts in the county to bring the vaccine directly to those schools for students and families.
“I would like to thank everyone in Clackamas County who worked so hard to make this possible,” said Governor Brown in a statement. “This truly was a community-wide effort. And thank you to everyone who has gotten vaccinated––you are protecting yourself, your loved ones, and your community from COVID-19. Now, let’s keep working so we can reach 70% statewide––if you’ve been waiting to get vaccinated, now is the time. It’s free, there are available appointments across the state, and you just might win $1 million.”
Lower Risk means restaurants, bars, and other food establishments; gyms and fitness facilities; retail stores; and faith institutions and funeral homes can have greater capacity indoors and outdoors and stay open later.
“Achieving 65% vaccination is an excellent accomplishment,” said Clackamas County Public Health Director Philip Mason-Joyner in a statement. “COVID-19 still remains a serious health risk for residents who have not yet been vaccinated. Now 98% of the people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. We recommend everyone get vaccinated as soon as they can to avoid getting sick.”
Clackamas County Commissioners Board Chair Tootie Smith also reacted to the change in risk level.
“This is great news for our Clackamas County residents and businesses,” said Smith in a statement. “I’d like to express my thanks to our local business community and residents for their sacrifices as they worked to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. I’m hopeful that with our collective efforts we will soon fully reopen and get back to business.”
Yet more lies from the tyrant queen!!! As of 6/12 at 12:01 am, Clackamas county needed 4,076 more people vaccinated to reach the 65% mark. Yet according to the tyrant queen, they have reached the 65% mark. Deducting 1,000 homebound people from this might bring it down to 3.076, it doesn't quite reach the 65% mark. Even Lane county which was said to have reached the 65% mark earlier in the week still shows on 64.4% vaccination rate. Why the lies???
