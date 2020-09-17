Clackamas County bracing for landslides from much-needed rain

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV)- With rain expected overnight, Clackamas County officials say flash flooding and debris flows are possible in areas burned by the Riverside, Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires threatening communities in the foothills of the Northern Cascades.
A flash flood watch has been issued for the Northern Cascades, including the Oregon Highway 22 corridor between Mehama and Marion Forks, and the Oregon Highway 224 corridor between Estacada and Ripplebrook.
People living in Estacada told FOX 12 they're looking forward to the rain to help put out hotspots.
"I felt a couple of rain drops up at the house before we left, and I'm hoping for more," Rachel Dodge said.
Dodge was evacuated from her Estacada home last week. She got emotional as volunteers loaded up her pickup with food donations for her family outside of the temporary relief center in front of the Cazadero Restaurant.
"I'm just so thankful, it's just so nice to see everybody in the community that we live in pull together and be really supportive of one another, and I couldn't be more thankful or more proud to be from Estacada," Dodge said.
Estacada resident Tony Jones feels the same way. Even after evacuating his home, Jones felt he had to help his community.
"Saturday, I rented a pump and all the hoses and stuff and went out and just started fighting fires," Jones said.
He knows firsthand what the wildfires are doing to the terrain in Clackamas County as they burn through tree roots underground.
"That's causing big holes in the ground," Jones said, "And as soon as we get the rain all that loose stuff that's sitting on top is just going to slide down and all the trees that were holding the ground together are going to let go."
Emergency management officials want people to keep eyes and ears out for rushing water, rumbling or trees cracking. They say if a slide or debris flow happens, you will not be able to outrun it, so make sure you are in a safe place before the rain starts.
More information on how to prepare for flash floods or debris flows can be found on the Clackamas County website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
