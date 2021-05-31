CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Much of the metro area spent the Memorial Day Weekend under Governor Kate Brown’s low risk restrictions, but Clackamas County remained in high risk.
Businesses like restaurants and bars in Clackamas County are still capped at 25% capacity, while businesses in Multnomah and Washington counties have been able to double their capacity. Business owners say they hope this week that could change.
The holiday weekend drew crowds to businesses in areas like Downtown Portland, but capacity was more limited at those Clackamas County businesses, making it a more difficult weekend.
Dave Husted owns Milwaukie Bowl and says that the weather this weekend probably wouldn’t have meant big business for him, but he’s still dealing with capacity limits that make running his business difficult.
“Where the metrics are set up now, I can’t use all my lanes. I can only use eight of my 16 lanes for social distancing purposes. So, it makes it difficult, but that’s just the game we have to play right now. That’s the metrics so we have to follow those,” he said.
That’s why he says it’s been hard to watch Multnomah and Washington counties get to move into the lowest restriction levels.
“It’s difficult. It’s one of those things where 20 minutes away they’re doing great and 20 minutes the other way they’re not. So, it’s very frustrating,” Husted said.
Things could change on Tuesday, however. Friday, Clackamas County submitted a vaccine equity plan to the state. That equity plan is one of two requirements for counties to move into lower risk restrictions. The other is a 65% vaccination target. Tuesday, the governor should announce if Clackamas County hit that number.
Husted says he is hoping for good news.
“We need more people in our business right now. We’re doing okay, but we just need more people in there,” he said.
He also said that he is encouraging people to do their part to make sure businesses can fully reopen soon.
“Our main push now is to all our customers and guests to please get vaccinated. Please get the shot and do the best you can there,” said Husted.
