Clackamas County could see more than 90 percent voter turnout in general election

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -With Election Day just hours away, the hustle is on to make those votes count.
Happy Valley resident Lisa Warner dropped off her ballot Monday and then drove her husband’s ballot to the box.
“This is about the time I’m always depositing my ballot,” Warner said.
“I’m just trying to be as thorough as I can,” Warner added.
It’s expected to be a record-smashing election.
Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall said she’s seeing the same phenomenon as the rest of the country: highly motivated voters eager to cast their ballots early.
When it’s all said and done, Hall believes some 90 percent of Clackamas County voters might make their voices heard this presidential election.
“It’s totally unheard of, but this is the biggest election anyone has ever done,” Hall said.
As of Monday night, 76 percent of the votes in Clackamas County are already in. Hall said that’s unprecedented, but she won’t be surprised if there’s another surge Tuesday.
“We’ll see what happens tomorrow because there are a lot of voters who save their ballots until Election Day,” Hall said.
To keep the ballot return process as smooth as possible, the county has beefed up traffic plans this year at its busiest boxes, complete with flaggers.
For the last week, election workers have been scanning ballots, but despite the early turnout, it’s still a mad dash to the finish line.
“Because of COVID we have fewer workers,” Hall said.
You have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to cast your ballot at a ballot box.
Hall said drivers in line to drop off their ballot by 8 p.m. would be able to cast their vote.
