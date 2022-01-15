CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center on Saturday evening.

Six people taken to hospital after shooting at Eugene music venue EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) – Eugene police said six people were taken to a hospital, and it is continuing to search for a suspect after a shooting ou…

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 11300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. A FOX 12 crew said the shooting happened in a Winco parking lot. It appeared one victim was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office has not yet confirmed any victims. It also hasn’t said if there have been any arrests.

CCSO said it is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at (503) 723-4949 or online.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.