PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies shot and killed a man who killed four people.
Deputies responded to a domestic violence call from a house on South Barlow Road near Highway 211 around 10:15 Saturday night.
They say when they arrived they found one person dead outside the home and heard screams coming from inside.
There they say they found a man trying to kill a child and deputies opened fire.
That child and an adult woman who also survived were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies found a total of five people dead including the suspect, ranging in age from an infant to someone in their mid to late sixties.
Investigators say the suspect was a man in his 40s.
Investigators believe the victims, survivors and suspect had all lived in the house together and were possibly related.
A total of six deputies involved in the shooting were put on paid administrative leave in line with department policy.
South Barlow road will be closed between Highway 211 and South Schneider Road for several hours as deputies investigate.
