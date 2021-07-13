CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office needs help finding FOX 12's Most Wanted after a man was shot and killed in the Milwaukie area.
He was found at a house there near Southeast Chestnut Avenue and Park Road.
The sheriff's office identified the man who died as 41-year-old Matthew Warren Trollope. Detectives were in the neighborhood investigating Monday around 4:30 p.m.
"My boyfriend was watching TV, I was doing laundry, and he jumps up like oh my gosh, oh my gosh there's cops storming the house next door with guns drawn," Sarah Harvey, who lives next door, said. "We didn't hear anything, but it was clear they were trying to piece together what was going on."
The state medical examiner's office determined Trollope died from a gunshot wound.
Neighbors we spoke with were surprised by that, saying they didn't hear any gunshots Monday evening. Otherwise, those we spoke with say they didn't know Trollope, and the sheriff's office wasn't able to tell us whether or not he lived in the house where he was found.
"Just kinda eager to learn what happened next door, obviously," Harvey said. "Someone passed away, which is a very sad situation and scary not knowing how it happened."
Anyone with information on the events leading to the shooting death of Matthew Trollope is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip with reference to CCSO Case # 21-014670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.