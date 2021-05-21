PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced a man was sentenced to federal prison on Friday for distributing illegal narcotics in and around the Portland-metro area.
Thomas Lewis Ogden, 55, of Boring was sentenced to 10 years and three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, on several occasions investigators from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office completed controlled buys of illegal narcotics from Ogden at his home in Clackamas County. On December 11, 2019 investigators executed a search warrant on Ogden’s home and seized a kilogram of methamphetamine, 150 grams of heroin and 35 pounds of marijuana.
While searching Ogden’s truck, investigators found a .38 caliber revolver in the driver’s seat as well as drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, digital scales and a stun gun.
On December 18, 2019 a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 5-count indictment charging Ogden with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
On January 15, 2021, Ogden pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
