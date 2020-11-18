Clackamas County elected official defends comments to defy stay at home order

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- A Clackamas County elected official is not backing down from comments she made in a Facebook post that garnered national attention.
Clackamas County Commission Chair-Elect Tootie Smith says she never expected her Facebook post to get so much attention. In the post, she wrote, “My family will celebrate Thanksgiving with as many family and friends as I can find. Gov Brown is WRONG to order otherwise.”
Many have called that post dangerous, but Smith appeared on Fox News Monday night to defend her statement.
“We are adults. We do not need to be treated as second rate slaves in our homes,” Smith said in a statement with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Critics have said Smith’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is selfish and puts others in danger.
It was brought up at Tuesday night’s policy meeting with current Clackamas County commissioners.
“I am appalled that somebody would behave that way. This is not about political positioning or anything else. It’s about the health of the citizens of our county, pure and simple, and it is utterly irresponsible. That’s about all I have to say on it. I’m just disgusted,” said Commissioner Ken Humberston.
Smith said she’s not surprised by their reactions.
“Of course, they’re disgusted with me, and guess what, they’re not going to be there in January. They have the right to say whatever they want. Just like I have the right to post what I want on Facebook,” she said.
The Oregon Health Authority says that the biggest spreader of COVID-19 is private social gatherings. That’s why the governor has ordered no more than six people to gather together and from no more than two households. The order also says that people must still wear masks and social distance.
Smith says she opposes that order and believes people should be allowed to make their own decisions about mask-wearing at home and who can come over.
“That’s up to each individual to make their own decision when they’re in their homes,” she said.
But others say that decision has the potential to impact many others.
“That is a personal decision at some point. But when the possibility of infection spreads beyond those going to dinner, to family and friends or grocery store clerks or doctors offices, it’s no longer a personal thing,” said current Clackamas County Commission Chair Jim Bernard.
Smith says she does think that in public, people should wear masks and social distance. However, she says the governor should not be putting restrictions on businesses, which have been financially impacted by the pandemic.
She says as for her Thanksgiving plans, that is personal and no one’s business.
