Clackamas County evacuees find comfort and generosity at Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge

(KPTV) -- Thousands of Oregonians have been displaced due to the wildfires burning across the state.
Locally, there are several sites evacuees can seek shelter, including the Oregon Convention Center, Clackamas Town Center, Oregon Conference of Seventh Day Adventists and the Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge.
Rooms at the Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge were quickly filled with food, clothing and other essential items in just 24 hours. Some of those items were necessities people didn't have time to grab on their way out.
“I just threw in my car papers I needed, house papers, and I just packed a bag with two outfits and a toothbrush and my cat," Donna Kiestler, an evacuee, said.
Kiestler, her daughter Kelly McGinness and their family left their home in the Beavercreek area as the Riverside fire approached their home.
“We got the Level 2 Pack Up, and almost immediately it switched to Level 3 Get Out," McGinness said.
Clackamas County fire officials were afraid the Riverside and Beachie Creek fires would merge and decided to pull firefighters away as a tactical pause to make sure they were all safe.
However, Thursday night, firefighters reengaged the fires where it was safe to do so. Now, Lance Lighty, incident commander for the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office is hoping conditions cooperate.
“I’ve never wanted rain so much. It’d be an awesome thing for us. We do have some lower temperatures, lower humidity and less wind which helps the firefight," Lighty said.
Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said these fires are like nothing they've seen before and it's taking an emotional toll on Clackamas County community members.
“I saw a vehicle parked with its flashers on and I pulled up and say hey it’s time to go. I look over and I see this lady with tears literally coming down her face and she said she just had to take one last look," Roberts said.
Those overwhelming emotions, something Kiestler and McGinness felt as they were graced with generosity as they found safety in Portland.
"You know people have lost their homes and we’re fortunate to not have so far,” McGinness said.
“We just didn’t expect all of this, really. We just thought we had a place to stay and then we’d manage," Kiestler said.
But they got much more than just a place to stay.
“You ask them for something or whatever, they just immediately go get it," Kiestler said.
“You almost don’t even need to, they’re going around to everyone at the camp all day long asking if anyone needs anything," McGinness said.
