CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- The Clackamas County Fairgrounds and Event Center has been used as an emergency evacuation center for animals since Tuesday.
The emergency center has helped a total of 1,565 animals and their owners as of Sunday. Currently, there are 754 animals and their owners staying on the grounds.
They said they are grateful for the donations that have been pouring in from people all across the area.
Donations can be made through the Clackamas County Fair Improvement Foundation. Items donated will be given to those staying on the grounds. Any excess will be distributed to other charitable organizations throughout Clackamas County.
