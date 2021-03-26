Clackamas County holds mass vaccination clinic for residents

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County is holding a series of vaccine clinics as the state tries to get more shots in arms.
The largest clinic was held at Clackamas Town Center, where 1,500 people got vaccines on Friday. The clinic is also being held on Saturday, where 2,000 shots will be administered.
Hundreds of cars snaked through the Clackamas Town Center parking lot. Kimberly Dinwiddie with Clackamas County said that the clinic could give out about 80 shots every ten minutes. She said to do that though, they need people to not show up to their appointment any more than 15 minutes early.
This is the first time Dinwiddie says the county has had enough vaccine to be able to host its own clinics.
“It was fantastic. You hardly feel it. She cleans your arm and you’re done,” said Sharon Martin, who got her shot Friday.
The county says it chose Clackamas Town Center because it was a central location for most residents and easily accessible with public transit.
That was the case for Martin, who says she lives nearby.
“I couldn’t believe it when they told me I could come here,” she said.
To get the vaccine, folks just had to show up at their appointment time and bring ID.
“She just counted down, put it in and it was done,” said Brice Payne, who also got his shot at Friday’s clinic.
People say the process was quick and simple.
“It felt very comfortable, it felt very safe and I’m very happy I got to do something good for my community and for humanity,” Payne said.
“It’s really important to me to protect the people around me as well as being protected myself, so everything about it…. Oh I’m getting kind of teary… everything about it has felt right,” said Martin.
Martin said she’s been eligible for the vaccine for a while now because of her age, but she has been nervous to get it done. She said now that it’s over, she’s glad she did it and hopes everyone else will too.
“To get past this, of course, we all have to do our part and if it’s sitting here on a chair for 15 minutes with a shot in my arm, I think that is not asking much,” Martin said.
Clackamas County says it will be holding more vaccine clinics in the future, but information will be announced as they get enough vaccines.
