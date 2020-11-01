CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Clackamas County man drowned after falling off a boat in the Santiam River on Saturday.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a water rescue near the confluence with the Willamette River just after 2:00 p.m.
A caller had reported that he and another man had fallen off a 15 foot boat while fishing. He was able to make it to shore safely, but the other person identified as Gary Schweitzer, 64, was missing.
Before emergencies crews could arrive on scene, kayakers found Schweitzer, brought him to shore and performed CPR. An ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators determined that neither of the two people on the boat were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.
