Clackamas County man kayaks in flooded backyard

MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) – One man in Molalla is enjoying the rising water that many are seeing in nearby rivers and creeks.
“I just thought it would be cool to pull out the kayak, and kayak right there,” said John Frederick.
Frederick’s home sits on Milk Creek, which runs through parts of Colton, Molalla, and Mulino.
On Monday morning, he woke up to his backyard completely flooded from the creek, so he decided to go kayaking.
Meanwhile, in Molalla...— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) April 9, 2019
This is John. John lives on Milk Creek which has spilled into his backyard in the last 24 hours. He decided to go kayaking. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/5iOqquXtEu
“No work for today. Tomorrow, I’ll go back to work, but today I’ll just enjoy it,” he said.
Heavy rains and melting snow have contributed to Milk Creek spilling over. The water is moving fast and debris is cruising down the creek, all just feet from Frederick’s home.
By John’s house, Milk Creek is only about 15 feet wide and moving FAST. Here in Mulino, it’s much wider but carrying big logs and branches. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Pz0IGSBGt4— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) April 9, 2019
Frederick he tells FOX 12 he’s not too worried and is prepared to lay down some sandbags if he has to.
