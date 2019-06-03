CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Marine Unit was busy with rescues over the warm weekend.
Deputies said they rescued a group of floaters who were stranded Saturday on a small island sandbar just upstream from the Carver Park boat launch on the Clackamas River.
Sunday evening, another group floating on pool toys got stuck in the same area.
Clackamas Fire responded to the park with a river rescue raft, but deputies on water patrol were able to get to the six floaters before they launched into the water.
Alex Delreal said she was floating down the river with family and friends when they all got into trouble on their individual pool floaties.
“There’s a whirlpool and it sucked us in and put us to the wall and doing circles,” Delreal said. “While we were in there, it got to the point of exhaustion, trying to get out of it.”
Delreal said they were eventually able to get to shore and call for help. She said none of them were wearing life jackets.
“I just thought it was an easy river,” Delreal said. “I had never done it and it’s not what I expected, so definitely recommend (life jackets).”
Sheriff’s Sgt. Nate Thompson and a non-sworn marine officer picked up the floaters and took them back to the park.
“We see it a lot,” Thompson said. “Especially on this river in the summertime -- people coming out on pool toys, they don’t have life jackets with them and the floatie they’re on isn’t designed for a river like this.”
Thompson said water users should come prepared with proper gear and know that the water is still cold.
Staying alert to possible dangers is also key, even if you think you know the river well.
“A lot of people are going to see new hazards and some new obstacles on the river this year,” Thompson said. “We had some high-water events.”
Boaters are required by Oregon law to carry enough life jackets for everyone onboard. Children are required to wear life jackets. Violators can get ticketed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
