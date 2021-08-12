Clackamas County parents push back against vaccine and mask mandates

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – People in Clackamas County are pushing back against mask mandates being put in place by Governor Kate Brown.
Community members packed into the board of commissioners meeting on Thursday night. Each person was given one minute to speak.
Many aired their grievances over the vaccine mandates for certain workers and the mask rule for schools. They said it should be a person’s choice to get vaccinated and the school district’s choice to create safety protocols, not the state.
Parents also brought up the downsides masks and other rules have had on their children.
“I have a 7th grader who was an honor roll student every single year, she was a star basketball player, she was active in the community. Now her mental health has declined drastically, she's lost interest in sports and she's suffering a lot because of the mandates from Kate Brown and we need to end it," one parent, said.
Some community members called on Commissioner Tootie Smith to take charge in defying the mandates and give control to local jurisdictions.
In 2020, Smith made national headlines after saying she would go against the governor’s orders and was going to gather with more than six people indoors for Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.