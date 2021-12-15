HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas County has paid $45,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a mother who says a sheriff’s deputy pinned down her 12-year-old son and put a knee on his neck in 2019.

Ka’Mar Benbo was at Clackamas Town Center with friends when, according to statements and video, a fight broke out between two teenage girls inside the mall. Ka’Mar reportedly walked away from the fight with his friends, but then deputies stopped him. Ka’Mar’s mother, Jarena McDavid, says one of the deputies pinned him down with a knee on Ka’Mar’s neck, an allegation that the sheriff’s office denies.

A friend of Ka’Mar’s quickly called his mother when he was on the ground.

“I couldn’t get there fast enough,” McDavid said. “My first thought was, ‘They’re going to hurt my son. He’s a little black boy and reaching for his phone to call his mom and he’s scared.’ I was scared they were going to hurt him or he was going to get shot. That’s all that was going through my head as I was driving trying to get someone to pick him up.”

McDavid said her son was having trouble breathing as the deputy pinned him down. The lawsuit said he had bruises and cuts and still suffers from long-term emotional damage.

McDavid sued the county for $300,000, and this week, they settled for $45,000. Clackamas County Sheriff Angela Brandenburg released the following statement in response to the settlement:

“While I accept this agreement is in the best interest of all parties, my office stands by the actions of the deputies who followed training and policy. No deputy placed a knee on Ka’Mar Benbo’s neck. We do not train deputies to restrict a person’s airway or impede their ability to breathe. I will continue to ensure that my deputies are properly trained and that all uses of force are reviewed to ensure they are within policy.”

McDavid said Ka’Mar is doing OK and plans to save that money to move into an apartment when he goes to college. But McDavid said what’s more important than the money is change.

”There’s no police reform in how they retain people,” she said. “I would like that to be in play. You can’t use your knee, your shin, your anything to place a head or neck, anything. I would like that to change. Just simple profiling. Maybe use words first, ask a question first before you assume they’re a bad person or involved. I would want that.”