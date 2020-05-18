CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - On Tuesday, the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners will talk about the county's plan to apply for phase I of reopening.
According to the county's draft application, the county is planning to apply for phase I of reopening on Friday. FOX 12 spoke with Clackamas County Disaster Management Director Nancy Bush.
Bush says the county still needs to meet some criteria, including the number of contact tracers. But she says the county may still be able to apply.
"It is my understanding that as long as we can meet the need right now and then if we do have more cases where we need to bring more contact tracers on, that we have a plan for that in place," Bush said. "So, we talked about possibly using the reserve corps for that, you know, looking at nursing schools, you know, those types of places of being able to pull the staff from."
Bush says the county currently has enough contract tracers to respond to the current number of cases in the county. Right now, Bush says the county has 25 contact tracers.
She says the Oregon Health Authority recommends that Clackamas County has a minimum of 63 contact tracers if there's a spike in cases.
Bush says the county is also working on getting enough personal protective equipment for first responders. She says there may be another shipment this week that will get the county where it needs to be for that criteria.
Washington County hasn't said yet when it's going to apply, but it is hoping to be approved for Phase I of reopening by early to mid June, according to its reopening plan.
Multnomah County is still working on meeting some requirements and has not said when it will apply for reopening as well.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.