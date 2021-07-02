OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Medical Examiner reports ten deaths related to the heat during record-breaking temperatures last week.
The ages of the people who died range from 55 to 79, and include four females and six men, most who have underlying medical issues.
Nine of the people who died were in their homes, which either had no air-conditioning or air conditioners which were not functioning. One individual was living in their vehicle, which had no air-conditioning.
Due to toxicology and other reports and an understanding of the individual’s medical and social history, investigations will not be final for 12 or more weeks. The county is still attempting to inform legal next of kin.
The comes after the state of Oregon reported a total of 95 deaths related to the heat wave statewide on Friday.
