Clackamas County residents voice concerns about proposed I-205 tolls

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas County residents are speaking out against an Oregon Department of Transportation project that could include tolls on Interstate 205.

On Wednesday night, about 250 people signed up to speak about the project at the public Zoom meeting held by Clackamas County Commissioners. They were asked to weigh-in on possible tolling at two locations on I-205.

Drivers crossing I-205 bridges over the Tualatin River and Willamette River would be tolled. It'd be all electronic, with vehicles still moving at highway speeds.

ODOT says the money would be used to fund other improvement projects for the area.

Many people who spoke Wednesday night think tolling would lead to issues, like traffic being diverted to build up in other places because drivers would be taking other routes.

"I live in West Linn, off Highway 43, in a neighborhood already very difficult during peak and many times to get out of, I can't imagine what it'll be like, because many people are diverted off 205, and I wanna know what they're going to do to ensure that I can get out of my neighborhood," said one Clackamas County resident.

Another resident said the tolls would be unfair to low-income people. Others who live nearby the proposed tolls expressed concerns that installing them could decimate their home's property value.

Clackamas County Commission Paul Savas weighed in on the tolls during the meeting. He says he'd rather see the money used to install the tolls spent elsewhere.

"We're creating a problem we don't need to create," he said.

If ODOT does decide to follow through with the project, the tolls wouldn't go into place until 2024. For more information about the project, click here.