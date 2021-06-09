CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County Search & Rescue conducted a nighttime search around midnight on Monday after seven hikers were reported missing in the Lolo Pass area, near Ramona Falls.
The seven hikers, four men and three women all in their 20s, left around 2 p.m. on Sunday. The hikers believed they were on the Ramona Falls Trail, but were actually attempting to access the falls via the Top Spur trailhead.
They soon found themselves on a completely impassible trail featuring several miles' worth of downed trees. After making it only some of the distance, they realized they wouldn't be able to reach Ramona Falls, and decided to turn around and go back the way they came.
By 10 p.m. on June 6, it was dark and the hikers were exhausted. They decided to build a fire and make camp for the night. Unfortunately, the hikers hadn't prepared for unexpected overnight camping, and lacked a GPS device or phone app for safer navigation.
After a sleepless night, one of the hikers was too exhausted to walk further. At daybreak on June 7, four of the seven hikers decided to try and hike out for help while the other three remained behind at the makeshift campsite.
Around noon on June 7, CSAR teams located the group of four hikers, between 3-4 miles in on Trail #600. They located the other three people about 1,000 meters away an hour later. All parties and teams made it out safely at about 8 p.m. on June 7.
The exhausted hikers had been in the field for about 30 hours. One hiker was taken out in a specialized wheeled Stokes basket. Fortunately, there were no injuries or other serious issues.
SAR Coordinators strongly recommend that day-hikers prepare for the unexpected with adequate overnight gear, food, water, and GPS devices. They also recommend checking in with your local ranger station before entering a wilderness area.
