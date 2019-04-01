CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is considering restricting its cooperation with the Portland Police Bureau.
In an email FOX 12 obtained exclusively, in late February, Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts wrote to his deputies, “I will not place our staff at unnecessary personal risk when acting under law and authority as a police officer.”
In the letter, he explains, if a Clackamas County deputy responds to a case within Portland’s jurisdiction and it results in the use of force, that deputy can be held financially liable in court.
To minimize the legal risk to his staff, Sheriff Roberts states in the letter, he requested Portland city leaders agree to indemnify, or cover the legal expenses, for deputies if their help was requested by PPB. He says, his request was denied.
According to Daryl Turner, President of the Portland Police Association, the email is a sign of deteriorating relationships between Portland’s city leaders and neighboring law enforcement agencies.
Turner said he understands the motive behind these agencies choosing to restructure their mutual aid agreements with PPB.
“They’re looking out for their deputies.”
And, according to Turner, Vancouver Police Department is also considering make these changes. FOX 12 did reach out to VPD to confirm.
A VPD spokesperson said, “The Vancouver Police Department’s projected 2019 projects do include revisiting the terms of our Mutual Aid Interlocal Agreements with nearby agencies.”
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was first to partially cut ties with PPB earlier this year. Turner argues, that should have never happened.
At the time, the agency’s legal counsel cited the “anti-police attitude” as his reason for recommending the changes to WCSO’s mutual aid agreement with PPB. His argument was laid out in another internal memo FOX 12 obtained.
Now, if the change CCSO is considering goes through, its deputies would no longer be authorized to help PPB on most cases, including crowd control during protests and possibly when CERT or SWAT teams are requested.
Turner believes this would hinder some cross-agency investigations.
“The cases we do with drug cases, gang cases,” he said, “That slows those cases down.”
The exception, according to Sheriff Roberts’ email would be life-threatening emergencies involving a police officer or an active shooter situation. But, Turner believes even those would be impacted.
“The deputies and the officers that show up, one thing that will always be on their mind is, ‘if there’s something catastrophic happening, will I be indemnified?’”
FOX 12 reached out to Portland city leaders for comment on these issues.
“The Portland Police Bureau and the City Attorney’s office are currently evaluating its mutual aid agreements with local law enforcement agencies," Eileen Park, Communications Director for the Office of Mayor Ted Wheeler said.
She told FOX 12, the Mayor and other city leaders would welcome a conversation with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on this topic.
But, according to Park, “If the City of Portland agrees to indemnify another public safety agency under a mutual aid agreement, then Portland would be accepting legal liability for the actions of the other agency’s officers that the Portland Police Bureau did not train or supervise.”
Park said that type of indemnification might be appropriate and worthwhile in some circumstances, while in other instances it might not.
According to Park, Portland Police Bureau is attempting to strike a balance between protecting public safety and reducing risk to the City. She says, the Portland Police Bureau regularly advises the Mayor on these issues, and the Mayor supports PPB’s approach to mutual aid agreements.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
