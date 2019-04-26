CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says it will pull back all staff responding to calls for services within the City of Portland, citing “unnecessary personal and professional risk”.
The decision comes after a letter Sheriff Craig Roberts to his deputies on April 1 citing safety concerns when they respond to calls in Portland. Roberts in an email to employees Friday afternoon said after meeting with deputies and speaking with city, state and federal law enforcement leaders, he will pull back support in the coming weeks.
“As sheriff, your safety and the safety of the Clackamas County residents remain my top priorities,” his email reads. “Our work is dangerous enough without adding unnecessary risk when responding to calls for services in the city of Portland.”
“I also want to make this clear,” Roberts continued. “We will always respond to help any officer from any agency in immediate need of assistance.”
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in February said it would pull back some of its support and resources given to the Portland Police Bureau. WCSO said it would no longer authorize its deputies to respond to calls in Portland, if a case has no proven connection to its jurisdiction.
Vancouver police have said they are considering doing the same as well.
FOX 12 has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for comment, but did not immediately hear back.
