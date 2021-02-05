Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information after suspicious fire in Milwaukie

Milwaukie, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information following a suspicious fire at a Milwaukie four-plex on Tuesday.
At 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the 14400 block of Southeast Lee Avenue in Milwaukie after a call about two men fighting outside.
The men described in the fight were believed to be James Rodney Dement Sr. and Justin Jimmy Hawkins who are believed to be “squatting” in a unit of the four-plex located on that block, according to deputies.
Dement Sr. had a warrant for his arrest issued on Feb. 2 for probation violations.
After trying to make contact with both men about the call of a fight, deputies cleared the scene. Then at 3:55 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to reports of a fire at the same four-plex.
No one was injured in the fire that spread to another unit, but it was deemed suspicious so deputies responded as well. After talking with witnesses in the area deputies located Dement inside his relative’s unit in the same four-plex. He was taken into custody on his felony warrant and is currently being held without bail in the Clackamas County Jail.
The fire is believed to have started in the unit occupied by Dement and Hawkins. Authorities are now trying to determine their involvement in the fight and the fire that occurred later on Tuesday.
Anyone with information about possible criminal activity by Dement or Hawkins on Feb. 2 is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line or call 503-723-4949.
