CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Clackamas County Sheriff's Office vehicle was involved in a crash along Highway 224 on Thursday night.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the highway's intersection with Southeast 82nd Street.
The Clackamas County Sheriff says two deputies were involved with a chase when the crash occurred. The deputies were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Law enforcement confirms a suspect was taken into custody.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night said Southeast 82nd between Sunnybrook and Highway 224 would be closed for several hours.
