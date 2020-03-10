CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County SWAT team is currently on scene of a potentially armed barricaded person in Clackamas County in the Mulino area, the sheriff’s office tweeted.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect is believed to be contained and there is no immediate danger to the public.
Deputies are on scene at S. Howard’s Mill Road is closed between Blitz Road and Cinnamon Lane.
No other information was given.
