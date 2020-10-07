CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the state will receive 60,000 to 80,000 rapid antigen tests each week through the end of the year.
These new resources, coming from the federal government, are a helpful tool for a more complete picture of exactly where the virus is hiding in each community.
State officials said areas first to receive these tests will be those affected by Oregon’s wildfires.
The Clackamas County public information officer, Kimberly Dinwiddie, told FOX 12 they’ll be receiving their first big batch of 5,000 rapid antigen tests this week, with more to come.
“With the wildfires, many people had to leave their homes and they had to evacuate and go into the community,” she said. “We’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 cases since Labor Day and it’s possible there was increase in community spread due to the wildfires.”
Dinwiddie said they’ll be distributing the tests to health care centers and hospitals, health clinics, and any federally identified healthcare system.
Under new guidelines, the Oregon Health Authority recommends patients should be tested, with any range of COVID-19 symptoms, and their close contacts, regardless if they're feeling anything.
If you think you’re eligible, you’re asked to be in contact with your healthcare provider.
Health experts caution that no amount of testing alone will help stop the virus.
Individual efforts, like people wearing their mask and physical distancing, must also continue.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
