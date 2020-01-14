CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – The weather may not have inconvenienced you much Tuesday, but it is keeping workers, who specialize in deicing, busy this time of year.
Crystal Greens Landscape workers have been out in the field all day and night checking in on their hundreds of customers.
They’ve been clearing sidewalks and parking lots of the ice and snow mixture that Tuesday brought, and will be pretreating those areas for Wednesday, too.
“We were planning for this event for the last couple weeks,” said Angel Sierra, who oversees crews Crystal Greens Landscape deploys during weather events. “We pay attention to the forecast, and if we see we’re going to get snow or something, we get the equipment ready and have the guys do a little training, just to make sure they are ready.”
During this time of year, the company’s snow operations are nonstop as they keep their commercial customers safe from ice and snow.
Though we’re not expecting any snowstorms in the near future, Sierra says continual, overnight pretreatment is still necessary in these conditions to ensure there are no early morning hazards.
