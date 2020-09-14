Clackamas deputies, volunteer groups, beef up security around Riverside Fire evacuation zones

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With the worst of the Riverside Fire seemingly over, Clackamas County resident are now turning to helping one another overcome the devastation.
Monday evening, Estacada Community Watch volunteers unloaded and sorted donations. Food, water and all sorts of supplies are being collected to help those who’ve lost their homes, as well for the people working to stop the spread of the Riverside Fire.
“We need things like socks, we need things like underwear,” said group member Justin Gaskill. “We need things like bandages, medical supplies – maybe even respirators.”
The other big focus of the community?
“The biggest concern right now with the community is looting and people doing malicious activity,” Gaskill said.
Gaskill said Estacada Community Watch is registered with the state and county and is helping law enforcement keep an eye on neighbors and homes.
“Our biggest objective is to be eyes and ears for emergency services,” Gaskill said. “We also do patrol the community.”
Spread across the county are signs warning that homeowners are home, armed, and ready to shoot anyone who tries to steal from their property.
“I’ve seen them in areas where I wouldn’t necessarily expect to see them,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Gant Zaitz.
Reports of suspicious activity are keeping deputies busy in the evacuation areas.
“We’re receiving a tremendous amount of calls,” Zaitz said. “For the most part, people are concerned when they see a car or person they don’t recognize in the area.”
Zaitz told FOX 12 that most of the calls end up being unfounded. However, the sheriff’s office did report that several arrests related to theft and looting have been made over the last several days.
Deputies on Monday released dash camera video showing a traffic stop conducted last week.
“We got these guys stopped and their definitely up to no good,” said a deputy captured on the audio recording. “They have some tools in the back.”
With increased patrols throughout the county, neighbors and deputies alike hope vigilance will discourage would-be criminals.
“The biggest thing out of anything is just to make sure that people know how many good people are out here, just helping,” Gaskill said. “I think this town is going to have quite a beauty scar after all this is over.”
Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts in an update to the community Monday, said that the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce is helping his office to investigate whether the suspects arrested in evacuation zones are tied to any extremist organizations. So far, the answer is no.
Clackamas deputies working patrol near the fire zones are being assisted by the Multnomah and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices, Oregon State Police, Canby Police, Molalla Police and Oregon City Police, among other agencies.
